Pakistan stands with China on Global initiative on data security

Observer Report

Islamabad

Pakistan stands solidly with Iron Brother China after Beijing announced the Global Initiative on Data Security, Gwadar Pro reported on Wednesday quoting official sources.

China last week announced that it was launching its own initiative to set global standards on data security, countering the US attempts to persuade like-minded countries to “ring-fence their networks” from Chinese technology.

Announcing the initiative at a Beijing seminar on global digital governance,

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi cited growing risks to data security and what he characterized as efforts to politicize security issues and smear rival countries on technology matters-in an apparent swipe at Washington.

To counter such challenges, he said: “It is important to develop a set of international rules on data security that reflect the will and respect the interests of all countries.

Beijing’s initiative comes amid heightened tensions with Washington over issues including trade and technological competition. Pakistan already welcomed the announcement of the Global Initiative on Data Security by China on September 8.

The Global Initiative, the officials said, “advocates a comprehensive approach towards data security and addresses several key issues which are being extensively deliberated at the United Nations and other multilateral fora, and on which the norm-building process is currently underway.”