Pakistan stands shoulder-to-shoulder with Saudi Arabia: Qureshi

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi has reaffirmed the Pakistani commitment to safeguard territorial integrity of Saudi Arabia, saying “Pakistan stands shoulder-to-shoulder with the kingdom.”

He said this while meeting Saudi Ambassador Nawaf bin Saeed Al-Malki, who called on him in Islamabad on Monday, according to a Foreign Office statement.

During the meeting, matters of mutual interest and ways to further enhance the bilateral ties were discussed.

Qureshi said both the countries enjoy deep and historic relations, adding that the sanctity of the holy sites in Saudi Arabia is part of every Muslim’s faith.

He also condemned the missile and drone attacks launched by Houthi militia towards the kingdom.

The foreign minister said he was eager to meet Saudi Energy Minister Abdulaziz bin Salman and Faisal bin Farhan Al-Saud during their upcoming visit to Pakistan. He inquired after the health of Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz, who in July underwent a successful operation to remove his gallbladder.

Qureshi said a large number of Pakistanis have been living in Saudi Arabia and playing their due role in the progress and development of the country.