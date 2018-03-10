Pakistan, Sri Lanka need to work together for revival of SAARC Forum: PM

ISLAMABAD : Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has said Pakistan and Sri Lanka need to put collective efforts for revival of the SAARC Forum as a vibrant platform for regional cooperation.

Talking to Sri Lankan High Commissioner, Major General (Retd) L.K. Jayanath C. Perera who paid a courtesy call on the Prime Minister here on Friday, PM Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said both the countries enjoy friendly relations in all areas and stressed that it needs to be further strengthened.

The Prime Minister also conveyed his warm regards for the leadership of Sri Lanka.

Major General (Retd) L.K. Jayanath C. Perera greeted Shahid Khaqan Abbasi for assuming the charge of the Prime Minister office. He thanked the government of Pakistan for facilitating Buddhists who travel to Pakistan for religious pilgrimage.

He conveyed the request of the Sri Lankan Government for providing the ‘Sacred Tooth Relic of Lord Buddha’ which would be showcased during ‘Vesak Festival’ in Sri Lanka.

The High Commissioner expressed the gratitude of his Government for the prompt provision of fertilizer by Pakistan.

The Prime Minister wished the High Commissioner a pleasant stay in Pakistan.

Orignally published by INP