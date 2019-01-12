Pakistan Squash team off to Thailand

Peshawar

Pakistan junior squash team reached Thailand for participation in 19th Asian Junior Squash Team Championship, being held at Pattaya (Thailand) from January 16 to 20.

Pakistan team comprised of four players (Abbas Zeb, Haris Qasim, Farhan Hashmi and Muhammad Hamza Khan). Group Captain Tahir Sultan and Hussain Ohwani from Serena hotel would accompany the team as Managers and Fazal Shah is nominated as coach.

A group of 13 teams from Asia have confirmed their participation in the Championship.—APP

Share on: WhatsApp