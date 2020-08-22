Pakistan speeds up efforts to highlight Kashmir issue in UNGA session

Imran Yaqub Dhillon

New York

Pakistan’s mission at the United Nations and its embassy in the United States have intensified diplomatic efforts to raise the Kashmir issue ahead of the United Nations General Assembly’s annual meeting. It will be held next month in New York.

Pakistan’s permanent representative Munir Akram held a meeting with UNGA President Volkan Bozkir on Friday and discussed important matters.

In a statement, Ambassador Munir Akram called this meeting highly productive. Though this upcoming session is marred with less attendance by the member states but United Nations Security Council permanent members i.e United States, China, Russia, France and United Kingdom are expected to be represented by their government heads.

Pakistan is also keen for holding exclusive session of OIC Contact Group on Kashmir prior to the General Assembly meeting so that Indian brutalities against the Kashmiri people and its defiance of the UNSC resolutions should be taken up for discussion. Turkey heads the contact group while Saudi Arabia, Azerbaijan, Niger and Pakistan are the members .

On the International Day of Remembrance and Tribute to the victims of terrorism, Ambassador Munir Akram highlighted Indian atrocities against kashmiri people. He said over one hundred thousand Kashmiris have lost their lives, 22,000 women widowed and raped by Indian occupying forces. Ambassador Akram said that Pakistan is one of the worst victims of the terrorism, over 70,000 Pakistanis have been martyred and the country has suffered economic loss worth billions of dollars due to terrorism.