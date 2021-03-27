Pakistan speaks up as PM Imran Khan not invited to US climate summit

ISLAMABAD – Foreign Office on Saturday stated that Pakistan’s commitment to addressing Climate Change and Prime Minister Imran Khan’s leadership on this account is well accepted and appreciated around the world.

FO spokesperson highlighted that the PTI government’s landmark initiatives like the Billion Tree Tsunami have won international acclaim, including from the World Economic Forum.

The response comes after US President Joe Biden did not send an invitation to the Pakistani premier for attending the Leaders’ Summit on Climate Change set to be held on April 22 and 23 this year.

Biden hasd invited 40 world leaders to the summit. The virtual Leaders’ Summit will be live streamed for public viewing.

The Leaders’ Summit on Climate Change hosted by President Biden reconvenes the U.S.-led Major Economies Forum on Energy and Climate, which brings together leaders from countries responsible for approximately 80 percent of global emissions and GDP.

The Summit also includes representation from countries holding Chairs of geographic regions and groups including Least Developed Countries, Small Island Developing States, and Climate Vulnerable Forum. Pakistan, despite being among the top ten countries affected by Climate Change, is one of the lowest emitters – with less than one percent of the global emissions.

The foreign office said that Pakistan is also meaningfully contributing to shape the global Climate Change discourse, inter alia, as the Vice President of the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change and member of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change. Pakistan also Co-chaired the multibillion-dollar Green Climate Fund, established to support climate actions in developing countries, last year.

“Climate Change is one of the defining challenges of our times that can only be countered through inclusive, cooperative and forward-looking policies. Pakistan remains fully committed to play its due role in this fight,” read the statement.