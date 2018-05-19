Pakistan, Spain trade hovers around $1b: Ambassador

Staff Reporter

Faisalabad

Ambassador of Spain to Pakistan, Carlos Morales has said that bilateral trade between Pakistan and Spain is hovering around one billion dollars and we must take concrete steps to exploit its untapped potential by encouraging frequent exchange of trade delegations and organizing single country exhibitions in each other countries.

The Spanish Envoy was speaking during a meeting with Vice President Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) Usman Rauf, Chairman diplomatic Affairs & Foreign Trade Delegation Committee Engineer Sohail Bin Rasheed and Executive Member Jawad Asghar here on Friday.

Carlos Morales said that Pakistani export had recorded a phenomenal increase of 44 percent immediately after the grant of GSP plus stats to Pakistan by European Union (EU) in 2014. “Similarly next year 24 percent increase was documented which reduced to 5 percent during next year”, he said and added that during last year 12 percent increase was witnessed.

He said that mainly Pakistani exports are restricted to textile and hence Pakistan should diversify its export base to further increase its exports particularly in IT (Information Technology) and food sector.

The Spanish Envoy said that European countries including Spain have developed their Agriculture sector which has now been declared as an industry. He said that Pakistan produce a large number of agricultural products but it lacks processing and value-addition. He said that Pakistan has potential to develop its agricultural and livestock sector to give a quantum jump to its exports.

“However for this purpose efficient food processing is imperative”, he added. Carlos Morales said that he will visit Faisalabad in the middle of July to personally review the investment opportunities in this city.