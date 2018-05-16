Pakistan solidarity rally to march city streets today

Altaf Hamid Rao

Mirpur

Civil Society of Mirpur (Azad Jammu & Kashmir) comprising local business fraternity, is all set to extend full solidarity to the valiant armed forces of Pakistan. A rally from solidarity would taken out from Quaid-e-Azam chowk in the city at 10.00 Wednesday May 16, organizers said. Chief host of the rally, Ch Mahmood told reporters here on Tuesday that it was high time for the entire nation to rally round Pakistan flag to frustrate the internal and external threats to the ideological and geographical frontiers of the beloved motherland, Pakistan.