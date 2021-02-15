Pakistan soldier embraces martyrdom in Balochistan check-post attack

QUETTA – A Pakistan Army soldier was martyred during an attack at an FC check post in Balochistan Sunday night, according to the military’s media wing.

The soldier has been identified as Sepoy Asad Mehdi. He will be laid to rest today.

Terrorists opened fired at the post, according to the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR). The check post was installed for the security of the N-85 highway near Kech district’s Hoshab.

The area has been cordoned off and escape routes have been blocked, the ISPR statement added.