Pakistan Software Export Board, PSX to ink first-ever MoU for IT industry growth

ISLAMABAD – In yet another major step towards ensuring sustainable growth of Pakistan’s IT Industry, Pakistan Software Export Board (PSEB) will soon sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX).

The MoU, being dubbed as giant leap forward for the development of Pakistan’s IT Industry, would be the first-ever pact between the two entities.

It aims at increasing the number of listed technology companies on the PSX Main Board & GEM Board which would in turn help to strengthen the financial ecosystem for IT sector growth and build a strong brand image of Pakistan’s IT industry in the international markets.

There are significant benefits for Pakistani technology companies to list on the stock exchange. By listing on the stock exchange, a company gains instant credibility and stature with prospective clients and suppliers.

This is a significant advantage particularly for Pakistani tech companies as it makes it easier to solicit overseas customers due to the increased credibility that comes from being listed on a reputed platform such as the Pakistan Stock Exchange, said an official statement.

Listing on the stock exchange also improves corporate governance, and companies can maintain more autonomy and control through the ability to rapidly raise low-cost capital compared to banks, venture capitalists, or private investors.

Managing Director PSEB Osman Nasir said that one of the main factors impeding the growth of Pakistan’s IT sector is access to capital. Pakistani tech companies that get listed on a Pakistan Stock Exchange would be able to raise funds by issuing more shares which can subsequently be used for further business expansion.

He said that PSEB would work with Pakistan Stock Exchange to conduct seminars, workshops, and events to create awareness about the benefits for IT/ITeS companies for listing on PSX and work with PSX authorized financial advisors, consultants, and lead managers to assist the selected IT/ITeS companies for the listing.