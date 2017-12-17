Pakistan Society of ENT Surgeons honors country’s first PhD in ENT

Pakistan Society of ENT Surgeons here on Friday hosted a special ceremony to award Prof. Iqbal Khayani with a gold medal for being the first Pakistani with PhD degree in ENT.

The liturgy that coincided with 27th National ENT Conference was attended by concerned professionals from across the country.

Senior surgeon and Vice Chancellor of Dow University of Health Sciences (DUHS), Prof. Said Quraishi, chief guest of the ceremony appreciated that PhD thesis of Dr. Khayani was focused on co-relation between oral cancer and hazardous chemicals.

“This was extremely relevant and also needed as these chemicals are being increasingly consumed by our youth in particular and people in general in form of betel nut and its concoction,” said the seasoned professionals.

Prof. Quraishi said cases of oral cancers is on rise at alarming pace with youth being the most vulnerable due to use of chalia (betel nut), pan (betel quid) and their poisonous concoctions easily available in form of gutka, manpuri, mawa etc.

He regretted that most of the concerned cancer patients reach to the hospitals at very late stage with little chances of recovery.

The delayed reporting, he said is due to misconceptions and myths about the ailment itself.

Acknowledging achievements of Prof. Iqbal Khayani, a DUHS faculty member and also a graduate of Dow Medical College, he said young medical professionals need to focus on research oriented work that may also hold relevance to local scenario.

Dr. Khayani was conferred PhD degree on his original study with the title “A Clinico Pathological co relative Study on Oral Pre- Neoplasia and Oral Cancer with detection of early bio-markers HPV-16, and 18, IL6 and IL8 in Saliva.” He also did fellowship in Ear, Nose, Throat and Head and Neck surgery from College of Physicians and Surgeons, Pakistan, followed by another fellowship (FRCS) in Otorhinolaryngology from Royal College of Surgeons.—APP

