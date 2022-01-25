Pakistan slips further on Transparency International’s Corruption Perception Index 2021

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan slipped 16 places to 140 in the list of 180 countries on the Corruption Perception Index (CPI 2021) released by Transparency International on Tuesday.

The international watchdog lists countries across the world on the “perceived levels of public sector corruption”. On a scale of 0 to 100, it regards 0 as “highly corrupt” and 100 as “very clean”.

Pakistan attained 28/100 to rank 140 in the list. Denmark, Finland and New Zealand were ranked the least corrupt countries as they scored 88 finishing on top followed by Norway, Singapore and Sweden who scored 85 points.

Switzerland, the Netherlands, Luxembourg and Germany fare among the top ten least corrupt countries.

TI remarked that 131 countries registered “no significant progress” against corruption in the last decade and “two-thirds of countries have scored below 50 “indicating that they have serious corruption problems”.

The United States was ranked 27th with a score of 67 while India was ranked 85th in the list with 40 points.

Afghanistan was ranked as one of the most corrupt countries as it has been placed at 174th place in the list with a score of 16 along with North Korea and Yemen.

South Sudan finished last at 180 scoring 11 points.