Pakistan slashes petrol price by Rs12 per litre, diesel by Rs30

ISLAMABAD – The federal government on Monday slashed the prices of petroleum products by up to Rs30 per litre effective from May 16, 2023.

Federal Finance Minister Ishaq Dar announced a cut in the price of petrol by Rs12 per litre and diesel by Rs30 per litre for the next half of May 2023.

The new prices will be applicable after midnight and will stay in place till May 31. The price of light diesel and kerosene oil each has also been cut by Rs12 per litre.

In a statement, the country’s finance czar said the government is taking all measures to provide maximum relief to the people despite economic challenges. Dar also appealed to the transporters to pass this relief to the people by reducing fares.