Pakistan slashes petrol, diesel prices by Rs5/litre for Dec

ISLAMABAD – The federal government has announced a cut in petroleum prices for the remaining half month of December to provide relief to the inflation-hit public.

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Political Communication Shahbaz Gill announced that the petrol price has been slashed by Rs5 to Rs140.82 per liter.

The new price of high speed diesel has been fixed at Rs137.62 per litre after a decrease of Rs5.

Furthermore, the government has approved Rs7 per litre reduction in prices of light-speed diesel and kerosene oil, with new prices standing at Rs109.53 and Rs107.06, respectively.

This is a developing story…