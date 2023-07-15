STOCKHOLM – Authorities in Sweden continue to draw ire as the country permitted the burning of holy books including Bible and Torah outside the Israeli embassy.

Amid the widespread condemnation, Islamabad joined protest against permission for the desecration of holy books in Sweden. Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in a statement, condemned offensive acts of religious hatred that cannot be allowed under freedom of expression.

MoFA maintained that Islam, being the religion of peace, calls for respect for all religions, sacred personalities, and holy scriptures.

It further mentioned that in line with Islamic opinions, Islamabad always stressed the need to advance mutual respect, harmony, and peaceful coexistence among religions, faiths, and cultures.

The South Asian nation called for the world community to condemn such abhorrent acts of religious hatred, which hurt the sentiments of its followers and constitute deliberate incitement.

PM asks Sweden to clarify position on Quran burning

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on addressing the joint session of parliament, urged all civilized nations and international institutions to play a role in combating Islamophobia.

PM Shehbaz said the desecration of the Holy Quran was an attempt to create animosity between the Muslims and Christians and any recurrence of such a condemnable act would in no way be tolerated.

The joint session of parliament also passed a resolution condemning the desecration of the Holy Quran in Stockholm and urged the Swedish government to take legal action against the man who burned the holy book. The despicable act of the public burning of a copy of the holy book in Stockholm on the occasion of Eid ul Adha sparked worldwide protests and outrage.

He said that the Swedish government would have to clarify its position as to why it allowed such an act under the protection of their police on the day when the Muslims were celebrating Eidul Azha.