Pakistan slams Modi for claiming to have “resolved” Kashmir issue

Islamabad: Pakistan slammed Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday for his “farcical contention” that he had “resolved the Kashmir issue”, adding that Modi’s claim was not only false and misleading but also reflected how “oblivious” the Indian leadership had become of the ground realities in IIOJK.

Indian PM made these remarks during a public rally in Gujarat on Monday which have been now “categorically” rejected by Pakistan.

In a statement on Tuesday, the spokesperson of Pakistan’s Foreign Office, Asim Iftikhar, reminded India that instead of making delusional statements about having resolved the dispute unilaterally, the Indian leadership must deliver on their commitments to the Kashmiris and the world and ensure that the people of Kashmir are accorded their inalienable right to self-determination.

The statement read that Jammu and Kashmir was an internationally recognized dispute, the resolution of which had been on the agenda of the United Nations since 1948.

“Despite clear UN resolutions that prescribe a free and impartial plebiscite for the final disposition of the dispute, India has not only illegally occupied the territory but is also guilty of egregious human rights violations employing over 900,000 brutal occupation force,” it added.

The statement reminded that the craftily staged visits of the Indian leadership to the occupied territory and choreographed launches of so-called development projects, in a bid to create a façade of “normalcy”, would neither dampen the spirit of the Kashmiris nor would it deceive the world into believing India’s deception.

“Pakistan has consistently called upon the international community to assume its role and responsibility with regards to IIOJK and the ongoing Indian atrocities in the occupied territory,” the statement added.

It said that India must also be held responsible for its nefarious scheme of altering the demography of IIOJK and for its brutal repression of the innocent Kashmiris.

It reiterated Pakistan’s call on human rights and humanitarian organizations to condemn India’s state-sponsored terrorism in IIOJK and demanded an immediate reversal of the Indian government’s illegal and unilateral actions of 5 August 2019.

“The only solution to the Jammu and Kashmir dispute lies in ensuring that the Kashmiris are allowed to exercise their right of self-determination through the democratic method of holding an UN-mandated free and impartial plebiscite as espoused in the relevant UNSC resolutions and as per the wishes of the Kashmiri people,” the statement concluded