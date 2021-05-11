Pakistan slams Israeli aggression against Palestinians

Ijaz Kakakhel Islamabad

Condemning the Israeli aggression against innocent and unarmed Palestinians, the Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said Pakistan’s stance on the Palestine issue and Al-Aqsa mosque has been very clear.

The Foreign Minister has proposesd an emergency ministerial level meeting of the OIC in order to effectively raise voice of Muslim Ummah on the Palestinian issue.

Turkey also took a clear stance on Baitul Maqqadas, he said, adding he discussed the issue with his Turkish counterpart over phone last night.

Addressing a press conference he said Pakistan strongly condemns the attack and stands in solidarity with its Palestinian brothers, he said, adding Prime Minister Imran Khan reiterated Pakistan’s clear stance on the issue in a meeting with the Organisation of Islamic Countries (OIC) secretary general.

“Violence against Palestinians needs to be stopped at once,” he demanded, stressing that the international community should not stay tight-lipped over the brutalities unleashed on innocent Palestinians by Israel.

Mr. Qureshi urged the international community to mobilize its efforts to get stopped the Israeli atrocities against Palestinians and their forced evictions from their homes.

Referring to his telephonic conversation with his Turkey counterpart, the Foreign Minister said Mevlut Cavusoglu is in Saudi Arabia and during talks with the Saudi Foreign Minister today, he will propose an emergency ministerial level meeting of the OIC in order to effectively raise voice of Muslim Ummah on the Palestinian issue.