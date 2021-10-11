Pakistan slams India’s massive crackdown against Kashmiris in IOJK

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan strongly condemned the arrest of over 1400 Kashmiris on false charges in one of the biggest ever crackdowns in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

These arbitrary arrests and detentions by Indian Occupation Forces are prime example of India’s state-terrorism and trampling of fundamental human rights in IIOJK, said foreign office in a statement.

The recent surge in extra-judicial killings, staged cordon-and-search operations and arbitrary arrests in IIOJK are a source of serious alarm for the international community.

Last month, Pakistan unveiled a comprehensive dossier comprising irrefutable evidences of gross and systematic human rights violations, war crimes and false flag operations in IIOJK being carried out by Indian Occupation forces with impunity.

India must recognize that no amount of brutalization of Kashmiris can suppress their voice and the legitimate movement to achieve their inalienable right to self-determination.

Nor will India’s illegal and unlawful actions be able to mislead the world into accepting India’s false narrative against the Kashmiris.

Meanwhhile, Indian troops in their fresh acts of state terrorism martyred two Kashmiri youth in two districts of the territory.

Indian troops during cordon and search operation martyred a youth Imtiyaz Ahmad at Shahgund area of Bandipore district and another youth was martyred at Khagund area of Islamabad district.

Meanwhile, five Indian troops were killed in an attack in Poonch district.