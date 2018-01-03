Pakistan slams Afghanista, Egypt attacks

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Pakistan has condemned the heinous terrorist attack on a Coptic Church in Helwan in the South of Cairo on 29th December 2017, resulting in the loss of precious and innocent lives.

“We would like to convey our deepest condolences and heartfelt sympathies to the families of the victims. We pray for a full recovery of those who were injured due to the attack” a statement by the foreign office spokesman said.

The spokesman said Pakistan condemns terrorism in all its forms and manifestations and expresses its support and solidarity with the brotherly people and Government of the Arab Republic of Egypt.