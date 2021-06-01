Pakistan skipper Babar Azam ‘gets engaged, to tie the knot next year’

LAHORE – Pakistan captain Babar Azam got engaged to his cousin and they will tie the knot next year, it emerged on Tuesday.

The news, which took fans by surprise, comes after the star cricketer is in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to play remainders of sixth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL6).

Azam, who plays for the Karachi Kings, is in quarantine currently, reportedly got engaged to his paternal cousin before he left for Abu Dhabi.

The remaining 20 matches of the season are likely to be played from June 9. The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is yet to announce the schedule.

The celebrated cricketer, who last year landed in hot waters after his former class fellow accused him of sexual harassment, managed to keep the engagement secret.

However, some reports suggest members of the Pakistan team were aware of the development.

Pakistani cricketer Azhar Ali’s recent statement to somehow validates the reports that the teammates knew about the engagement.

A few days ago, Azhar Ali in a Q&A session with his fans on Twitter while responding to a question about Babar Azam hilariously asked the skipper, “Shadi Kar Lay (get married)”.

Babar Azam has not issued any statement in this regard.

