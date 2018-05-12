Pakistan shuts offices of 11 international NGOs

ISLAMABAD : Authorities have closed offices of as many as 11 international non-governmental organisations after the Ministry of Interior rejected their registration request.

Following ministry’s refusal, police took action and locked the offices of UK, US, and other foreign countries-based NGOs. The foreign organizations have been barred from carrying out any operation in Pakistan.

The NGOs include Ziaul Ummat Foundation (UK), Al-Khair Foundation (UK), Central Asia Education Trust Pakistan, Centre for International Enterprise (US), International Alert (UK), Danish Refugee Council (Denmark), Foundation Open Society Institute Pakistan (Switzerland), Oxfam Novib (Holland), Acumen Fund International (US) and AVDRC World Vegetable Centre (Taiwan).

In December 2017, the federal government had ordered 21 foreign-aid groups to wrap up their activities and prepare to leave after they failed to re-register under tough regulations introduced two years ago.

Open Society Foundations, the charity founded by George Soros, and the South Africa-based ActionAid were among the groups informed of the decision this week.

In October, authorities taking action under National Action Plan (NAP) suspended the registration of over 3,000 non-governmental organizations working in Balochistan province.

According to local media, the registration of 3,250 NGOs has been revoked after they failed to submit essential documents and due to their inactivity.