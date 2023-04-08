Pakistan shuts down partial operation for another airport for next 5 months

ISLAMABAD – The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has decided to shut down night operation for another airport for flights for a period of five months for repair works.

A circular issued by Pakistan’s Civil Aviation Authority notified that flight operations at Turbat airport would remain suspended during the night time till August 25 due to degradation.

The state-owned aviation authority has also informed all airlines about the decision. Officials are reportedly upgrading the airport to meet international standards with ample apron space to handle more flights, new lounges, and an upgraded control tower.

The airport is the second-largest city in the country’s southwestern region after the one in the provincial capital. Operations at Turbat Airport started in the 1970s when a runway was established for commercial flights and an apron was made operational for small aircraft.

The recent development comes after Nawabshah Airport was closed for a period of two months.