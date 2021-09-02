Pakistan ‘shuts’ Chaman border with Afghanistan over security concerns

ISLAMABAD – Federal Minister for Interior Sheikh Rashid Ahmed said on Thursday that the Chaman border was being closed down temporarily due to prevailing security threats, reports said.

Talking to media in Islamabad, the interior minister said that Pakistani security forces stand alert at the Chaman border, adding that the situation at Torkham border is normal. He highlighted that maximum border with Afghanistan has been fenced.

Rashid said that Pakistan desires peace and stability in Afghanistan, adding: “Pakistan’s importance is increasing amid evolving situation in the region”.

The minister said that all American, who had come to Pakistan from Afghanistan, have left.

He said that that the whole nation is proud of the Pakistan Army, Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) and the Military Intelligence (MI).

He said that the India is disappointed over situation in Afghanistan, adding that the nexus between RAW and Afghanistan’s NDS has broken into pieces.

Commenting on Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz President Shehbaz Sharif’s recent comments about forming a national government, the minister called the remarks “absolute nonsense”.

Responding to a question, he said it is not time for long march rather all parties have to sit together to take forward the country and deal with the challenges. He said the opposition may hold the long march within the ambit of law but nobody will be allowed to play with the law and order situation.

