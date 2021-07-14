Pakistan shuts Chaman border as Taliban claim to capture crossing on Afghan side

QUETTA – Pakistan has closed the Friendship Gate at the Chaman border amid reports claiming that the Taliban have taken control of the crossing on Afghan side, local media reported.

Chaman Assistant Commissioner Arif Kakar has confirmed it to a local daily, adding that the security on the border was on high alert.

However, Pakistani authorities have not issued any comment regard the reports that Taliban has captured the strategic border crossing of Spin Boldak.

The Taliban continue to advance in Afghanistan with the group claiming that it has captured 85% territory since foreign forces have paced up their withdrawal, ending two-decade long war.

A Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah in a statement said that the Mujahideen have captured the key border town, Wesh, in Kandahar.

Recent scenes from Pak Afghan Friendship Gate at Chaman border…. pic.twitter.com/aAVmwsRaqs — Katherine (@Jinnah_Club) July 14, 2021

He said that Mujahideen have taken control of the key road between (Spin) Boldak and Chaman, adding that traders and residents will be provided security.

However, the Afghan interior ministry has rejected the claims, stating that the attack by the Taliban has been repelled and the government had control of the crossing.