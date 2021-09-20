Chairman of the Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission (PAEC) Muhammad Naeem and Head of Turkish Nuclear and Mineral Research Agency (TENMAK) Prof. Dr Abdulkadir Balikci Inaugurated Pakistan’s national exhibition stand at the annual General Conference of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) in Vienna, today.

Pakistan’s Permanent Representative to the IAEA Ambassador Aftab Ahmad Khokher was also present on the occasion. Speaking on the occasion, he highlighted the ways in which nuclear technology was contributing to Pakistan’s socio-economic development and paid tribute to scientists and engineers of the Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission.

The exhibition stand seeks to showcase Pakistan’s achievements in the peaceful uses of nuclear technology in diverse fields such as power generation, health, agriculture, industry, and environmental protection.

The exhibition stand will remain functional during the entire week of the IAEA’s General Conference and will be visited by international delegates, staff of the IAEA, and other interested visitors.

As a founding member of the IAEA, Pakistan has enjoyed longstanding mutually beneficial cooperation with the organisation mandated to promote the peaceful uses of nuclear technology.