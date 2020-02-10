Pakistan shares measures taken to further strengthen nuclear security

Observer Report

Islamabad

Pakistan has shared information on the measures taken to further strengthen nuclear security and to demonstrate the high-level attention that nuclear security continues to receive in Pakistan with the international atomic watchdog.

A booklet titled “Pakistan’s Nuclear Security Regime”, published by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, was distributed among the participants of the third International Conference on Nuclear Security organised by the International Atomic Energy Agency in Vienna on Feb 10-14, Foreign Office spokesperson Aisha Farooqui said in a statement on Monday.

Around 2,000 participants are attending the quadrennial event at the IAEA headquarters to discuss commitments, actions and the way forward to strengthen nuclear security. “The measures and steps outlined in this document are a demonstration of Pakistan’s commitment and contribution to the global objectives of nuclear security. Relying on modern technological solutions and the requisite human resource, Pakistan is fully capable of preventing and responding to the entire spectrum of challenges encompassing physical protection, computer and information security, transport security as well as insider threat mitigation,” read the booklet.

The move is part of Islamabad’s practice to demonstrate that the country has established a comprehensive and effective national nuclear security regime, which is at par with international standards and guidelines. “The regime is based on an extensive legislative and regulatory framework governing the security of nuclear materials, radioactive substances, associated facilities and activities,” said the FO spokesperson.

“This is backed by strong institutions and organisations with the requisite authorities, resources and trained manpower for effective implementation.

“Our affiliated institutes at Centre of Excellence on nuclear security have transformed into an international hub for imparting training and sharing best practices in the area of nuclear security.