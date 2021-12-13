Pakistan sets world record for most cars in drive-in concert

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan has set a new Guinness World Records for the most cars in a Drive-in Music Concert held in Islamabad on Sunday.

Pakistan’s first ever drive-in concert was organized by local telecommunication company, at Park View City in the federal capital, where the record was made.

To set the record, more than 1000 cars had to be at the venue for the entire duration of the concert. Cameras were installed across the venue at locations suggested by the Guinness World Records’ supervisors, which allowed them to periodically count the cars in attendance at the event.

“Creating a new world record is a wonderful achievement for us all and it’s heartening to see the enthusiasm shown by the residents of the twin cities to be part of this momentous occasion. As the nation’s lifestyle brand, the idea behind Jazz’s series of drive-in events was to provide Pakistanis alternate entertainment avenues in the new normal,” said Asif Aziz, Chief Commercial Officer of the company.

The major attractions at the drive-in concert included a star-studded lineup featuring Atif Aslam, Ali Azmat, and Bilal Khan, and one of the grandest fireworks show ever witnessed in the country.

