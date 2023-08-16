ISLAMABAD – The Pakistan Army, in collaboration with a group of mountaineers, has set a world record by hoisting the largest national flag at the base camp of K2, the second highest peak in the world.

The historic feat was bagged when a 250-foot-tall national flat was unfurled at the base camp on the eve of the Independence Day of Pakistan (August 14), with an aim to reflect patriotism.

The activity was conduct to also pay a tribute to the Pakistan Army troops, particularly those defending the motherland on the Siachen front.

Individuals hailing from Sindh, Punjab, Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Gilgit-Baltistan joined hands with forces to pay the fascinating tribute to Pakistan.

A remarkable achievement has been realized as the largest national flag, an impressive 150 feet long, was successfully raised at the K2 Base Camp. This significant accomplishment, orchestrated by the Pakistan Army, stands as a poignant homage to the courageous martyrs of the army

Besides local mountaineers, a foreign woman climber named Martha from Spain also took part in it to show her love for the South Asian country.

For achieving the impressive feat, the entire nation has congratulated the Pakistan Army, mountaineers, and all contributors.