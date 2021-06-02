Pakistan sets up three markets near Iran border

News Desk

Three markets are being established at the Pak-Iran border in Balochistan after the two countries signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) in April this year, the PM’s adviser on commerce and trade said.

In a tweet on Tuesday, Adviser to Prime Minister on Commerce and Investment Abdul Razzak Dawood said “Three Border Markets are now being established at Gabd, Mund & Chedgi in Balochistan, near our [Pakistan] border with Iran.”

According to the MoU signed, both sides agreed to establish ‘Border Markets’ along the border signed between Pakistan and Iran in April 2021.

These will not only enhance bilateral trade but it would also provide economic opportunities and sustenance to people residing in the border areas, the adviser said in a follow-up tweet.

In the first phase, three markets will be opened in the border points and in the second phase of the plan, joint border bazaars will be established in three other border points later.