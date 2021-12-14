Pakistan sets new world record with most T2OI wins in 2021

KARACHI – Pakistan cricket team has achieved another milestone following its thumping 63-run win over West Indies in Karachi a day earlier.

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) shared the good news on Twitter handle stating that the team has surpassed its own record after winning 18 T20I matches. Earlier, Pakistan had set a record in 2018 by winning 17 games in a calendar year.

“Another feat for an outstanding team. Pakistan have beaten their own record (17 wins) set in 2018!” PCB wrote.

Pakistan have so far played 27 matches out of which they won 18 matches in 2021, with three match declared undecided.

Pakistan won matches against South Africa, Zimbabwe, England, West Indies, New Zealand, Afghanistan, Namibia, Scotland, and Bangladesh.

Social media users have showered praises on Pakistani players for their impressive performances.