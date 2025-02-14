Pakistan set 243-run target for New Zealand in Tri-Nation series final

KARACHI – Pakistan set a below-par 243-run target for New Zealand in the Tri-Nation ODI series final at National Bank Stadium in Karachi on Friday afternoon.

After winning the toss and electing to bat first on a two-paced track, Pakistan were all out on 242 runs on the third ball of the last over of the innings.

Skipper Mohammad Rizwan was the top scorer with 46 runs, followed by Salman Agha, who made 45. Tayyab Tahir contributed 38, Babar Azam 29, Faheem Asraf 22, Naseem Shah 19 and Fakhar Zaman 10 runs.

Will O’Rourke bagged four wickets, and Michael Bracewell and skipper Mitchell Santner two each, while Nathan Smith and Jacob Duffy took one wicket each.