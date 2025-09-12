Pakistan Set 161-Run Target for Oman in Asia Cup T20I

DUBAI – Mohammad Haris remained flamboyant hitter as he made first T20 half-century, pushing Men in Green to commanding 160/7 against Oman in the fourth match of the ACC Men’s T20 Asia Cup 2025 at Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Friday.

Green Shirts stumbled early, losing opener Saim Ayub for a golden duck, but Haris and Sahibzada Farhan rescued the innings with a brilliant 85-run partnership. Farhan fell for 29, but Haris continued to dominate, smashing 66 off 43 balls, including seven fours and three towering sixes.

Oman fought back with Aamir Kaleem and Faisal claiming multiple wickets, including Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha, dismissed without scoring. Fakhar Zaman and Mohammad Nawaz provided the finishing flourish with quick runs, taking Pakistan to a competitive total.

Oman now face a tough chase of 161 under the lights, as Pakistan look to capitalize on their momentum in this Asia Cup clash.

Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha has won the toss and opted to bat first against Oman in the Group A match of the Men’s T20 Asia Cup 2025 at Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on Friday.

Pakistan Playing XI: Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Fakhar Zaman, Salman Ali Agha (capt), Hasan Nawaz, Mohammad Haris (wk), Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Sufiyan Muqeem, Abrar Ahmed

Oman Playing XI: Aamir Kaleem, Jatinder Singh (capt), Hammad Mirza, Vinayak Shukla (wk), Hassnain Shah, Shah Faisal, Mohammad Nadeem, Zikria Islam, Sufyan Mehmood, Shakeel Ahmed, Samay Shrivastava