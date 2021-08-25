Pakistan sends Covid-19 medical assistance to Palestine, Kazakhstan

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan sent medical supplies to Palestine and Kazakhstan on Wednesday to support their fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) in a couple of tweets said that Pakistan has “gifted 10,000 Protective Suits, 100,000 Face Masks, 25 ICU Ventilators & 100 BiPAPs Ventilators to Palestine”.

It said that the equipment will be transported to Palestine through Pakistan Red Crescent Society.

To combat COVID19, Pakistan has gifted 10,000 Protective Suits, 100,000 Face Masks, 25 ICU Ventilators & 100 BiPAPs Ventilators to Palestine. The equipment will be transported to Palestine through Pakistan Red Crescent Society. Spokesperson NDMA. — NDMA PAKISTAN (@ndmapk) August 25, 2021

Pakistan has gifted 5000 Protective Suits, 5000 KN-95 Masks and 5000 Face Shields to Kazakhstan to help its fight against the pandemic.

To Combat COVID19, Pakistan has gifted 5000 Protective Suits, 5000 KN-95 Masks and 5000 Face Shields to Kazakhstan. Spokesperson NDMA. — NDMA PAKISTAN (@ndmapk) August 25, 2021

Earlier this month, Pakistan sent a consignment comprising medical equipment to Sri Lanka to support its Covid-19 response.

High Commissioner of Pakistan to Colombo Major General (R) Muhammad Saad Khattak called on Sri Lankan Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa at Temple Trees and handed over a stock of medical equipment for the treatment of patients.

The medical equipment donated by Pakistan includes 75 Pakistani-made ventilators and 150 C-PAP breathing aid machines.

The equipment had been donated under Pakistan’s SAARC COVID-19 emergency assistance contributing to the regional effort to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.