Pakistan sends Covid-19 medical assistance to Palestine, Kazakhstan

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan sent medical supplies to Palestine and Kazakhstan on Wednesday to support their fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) in a couple of tweets said that Pakistan has “gifted 10,000 Protective Suits, 100,000 Face Masks, 25 ICU Ventilators & 100 BiPAPs Ventilators to Palestine”.

It said that the equipment will be transported to Palestine through Pakistan Red Crescent Society.

Pakistan has gifted 5000 Protective Suits, 5000 KN-95 Masks and 5000 Face Shields to Kazakhstan to help its fight against the pandemic.

Earlier this month, Pakistan sent a consignment comprising medical equipment to Sri Lanka to support its Covid-19 response.

High Commissioner of Pakistan to Colombo Major General (R) Muhammad Saad Khattak called on Sri Lankan Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa at Temple Trees and handed over a stock of medical equipment for the treatment of patients.

The medical equipment donated by Pakistan includes 75 Pakistani-made ventilators and 150 C-PAP breathing aid machines.

The equipment had been donated under Pakistan’s SAARC COVID-19 emergency assistance contributing to the regional effort to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

