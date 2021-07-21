Pakistan sends China condolence over flood deaths in Henan province

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan on Wednesday expressed sadness over the loss of human lives due to torrential rains and flooding in Central China’s Henan Province.

A statement issued by the Foreign Office said, “Govt. & people of Pakistan are deeply saddened to learn about loss of precious human lives caused by torrential rains & flooding in Central China’s Henan province. Our sympathies & prayers are with the affected families & people who are battling against this natural calamity”.

As the rescue operation is underway in the neighbouring country, the FO said: “We are hopeful that due to efforts of Chinese government, normalcy would be restored soon & displaced people would soon return to their homes”.

“Pakistan stands ready to assist our Chinese brothers and sisters in this hour of need,” read the statement.

At least 25 people were killed as torrential rain battered the Chinese province, causing landslides and flooding that partially submerged the underground rail system of Zhengzhou.

Soldiers, who are leading the rescue operations, have so far evacuated about 200,000 residents in Zhengzhou where streets are inundated due to the rain.

Images circulating on social media show passengers standing inside carriage of the subway with water up to their necks. Other passengers also filmed videos of the water rising in the tunnels outside the carriage windows.

The provincial capital had “experienced a series of rare and heavy rainstorms, causing water to accumulate in Zhengzhou metro”, city officials said in a Weibo post on Wednesday.

The videos shared on Chinese social media about the floodings in Henan following the heavy rain really show the severity of the situation. These are some of them. pic.twitter.com/zZMKxvAGAX — Manya Koetse (@manyapan) July 20, 2021

In the metro incident, at least twelve people were killed and five others injured while 500 were rescued by the officials.

Subway passengers trapped in the water. pic.twitter.com/IyqmKN7WEr — Manya Koetse (@manyapan) July 20, 2021

Storms have lashed out Henan province since the weekend in what Chinese officials calling it an unusual rainy season.