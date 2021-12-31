Pakistan selected as ‘Forestry Champion’ in Asia Pacific region

ISLAMABAD – Special Assistant on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam announced that Pakistan has been selected as a global Forestry Champion from the whole Asia Pacific region.

Taking to Twitter, he said that the development is a strong acknowledgment of Prime Minister Imran Khan Vision of Ten Billion Tree Tsunami project.

He said that along with Pakistan, Congo and Costa Rica were also selected as a global forestry champions by an organization of the United Nations.

Malik Amin maintained that Executive Director of the United Nations Environment Programme Inger Andersen also praised Pakistan’s efforts in conserving degraded forests.

Earlier this month, Prime Minister Imran Khan said that the billion tree campaign was yielding incredible results as he posted a short video of the ‘barren hills in Swat turning green’.

“Matta in Swat – Barren hills turning green. Incredible results from our Billion Tree Tsunami campaign in Khyber Pukhtunkhwa,” the premier said on Twitter “InshaAllah we will leave a clean and green Pakistan for future generations,” he added.

On June 27, the premier urged the nation to gear up for “the biggest tree planting campaign in our history”.

“I want all Pakistanis, especially our youth, to gear up for the biggest tree planting campaign in our history. We have a lot of catching up to do,” the premier said on Twitter.

“And we will be gearing up this monsoon season for our plantation drive – the biggest in Pakistan’s history,” he added.

On June 3, PM Imran said Pakistan must achieve the target of planting 10 billion trees to protect future generations and play its due role in mitigating global warming.

“Pakistan is among the 10 most vulnerable countries with regard to global warming,” he added. “The country must play its part in saving the world from global warming,” the PM said, urging to grow more national forests, increasing the number of trees and investing in urban forestry.