COLOMBO – Attacking fifties from Abdullah Shafique and Shan Masood, and seven wickets between Abrar Ahmed and Naseem Shah put Pakistan in a commanding position at the close of first day’s play of the second Test match between Pakistan and Sri Lanka at the Sinhalese Sports Club Ground on Monday.

After opting to bat first, Sri Lanka were dismissed for a paltry 166 in 48.4 overs. Right-arm mystery spinner Abrar Ahmed bagged four wickets for 69 in 20.4 overs. He was well supported by Naseem Shah, who picked three wickets for 41 in 14 overs. Left-arm pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi took one wicket, while two Sri Lankan batters were run out courtesy energetic fielding from Shan Masood.

In turn, the tourists lost their opening batter Imam-ul-Haq (6 off 6, 1×4) with 13 runs on the board in 2.3 overs. Abdullah was joined by Shan and both batters stitched a 108-run partnership for the second wicket off just 117 balls. Shan struck four fours and a six in his 47-ball 51 run knock.

At stumps, Pakistan were 145 for two in 28.3 overs when bad light stopped play. Abdullah returned undefeated on 74 off 99 balls, smashing seven fours and two sixes. Captain Babar Azam remained unbeaten on 8 off 21 balls, hitting one boundary.

For Sri Lanka, Asitha Fernando bagged two wickets for 41 runs.

Scores in brief (day 1 of 5)

Sri Lanka 166 all out, 48.4 overs (Dhananjaya de Silva 57, Dinesh Chandimal 34, Ramesh Mendis 27; Abrar Ahmed 4-69, Naseem Shah 3-41, Shaheen Shah Afridi 1-44)

Pakistan 145-2, 28.3 overs (Abdullah Shafique 74 not out, Shan Masood 51; Asitha Fernando 2-41)