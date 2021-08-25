Pakistan sees highest daily Covid death toll since May 4

Staff Reporter Islamabad

Pakistan on Wednesday reported 141 new fatalities from the Covid-19 during the past 24 hours, which is the highest single-day death toll recorded in nearly four months in the country.

Pakistan had recorded 161 Covid-19 deaths in a single day on May 4. According to the statistics of the National Command and Operation Center, with the 141 new fatalities, the total number of coronavirus-related deaths in Pakistan now stands at 25,220.

4,199 more people have tested positive for COVID-19 after 61,410 tests were taken, pushing the total number of coronavirus cases in the country to 1,135,858.

Meanwhile, data from the NCOC showed that the positivity rate now stands at 6.83%.

In addition to this, 3,915 patients have recovered from COVID-19 across the country during the last 24 hours, after which the total number of those who have recovered has reached 1,019,434 while the number of active cases is 91,204.