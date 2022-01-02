Pakistan sees ‘clear signs’ of fifth Covid-19 wave as Omicron cases on rise

ISLAMABAD – The signs of another COVID-19 wave in Pakistan are beginning to emerge amid the spread of new variant, Omicron, said Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar on Sunday.

Taking to Twitter, Asad Umar wrote: “Clear evidence now of a beginning of another covid wave which has been expected for last few weeks.”

“Genome sequencing showing rising proportion of omicron cases particularly in karachi. Remember : wearing a mask is your best protection,” he urged people.

Omicron cases are on rise in the country, especially in Islamabad, Lahore and Karachi.

As per the official data, Islamabad has reported 64 confirmed cases of Omicron so far, while 49 cases of the strain have been recorded in Lahore.

Meanwhile, micro smart lockdown has been imposed in Karachi’s Gulshan Iqbal area on Saturday morning after 11 members of a family tested positive for Omicron variant of Covid-19.

The lockdown appeared to be on papers only as no official of the local administration was deployed in the area to monitor the lockdown and the inhabitants of the affected bungalow were also moving in and out freely.

People residing in adjacent bungalows were also moving freely and commercial activities were also going on as usual.

Earlier, the DC East issued a notification for slapping smart lockdown in Block 7 of Gulshan Iqbal. A day earlier, 11 members of a family were tested Omicron positive which resulted in their self-quarantine at their home in Gulshan Iqbal.

The infected members including three women and three men belonging to the same family had contracted Omicron variant Covid-19 in Karachi’s District East.People have now been quarantined at their homes while authorities have also collected samples from the people who came into their contact to prevent their further spread of the virus. The infected coronavirus patients are aged between 26 to 77 years old.So far 44 omicrons cases have been detected in the port city of Karachi.

As per reports, officials of the Sindh Health Department said they had sent the samples of 20 people infected with COVID-19 to the Dow University for confirmation of the Omicron variant and after analysis, the Dow University confirmed that 11 people of the family, who came in contact with a female member of their family from Lahore, were infected with the Omicron variant.

Experts and health authorities warned and urged people to take precautionary measures, wear masks and get vaccinated with booster dose, if required. Officials said Islamabad is topping the list of cities with most cases of Omicron variant which is 66.