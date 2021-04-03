Pakistan sees another peak with more than 5,000 new Covid-19 cases

Over 8,000 Punjab

children tested positive

Staff Reporter Islamabad

Pakistan recorded 5,234 new coronavirus cases in 24 hours, taking the country’s Covid-19 tally to 678,165

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), the country’s death toll climbed to 14,613 after 83 people succumbed to the deadly disease during the last 24 hours. Most deaths occurred in Punjab followed by KP.

Meanwhile, a rapid raise in Covid-19 cases among children in Punjab has sent alarm bells ringing.

According to Punjab Health Department, about 8,520 children have tested positive in Punjab during the third coronavirus wave.

The Punjab Health Department said that in Lahore, 4,133 children contracted coronavirus in the last three months, whereas last year, overall, 4,257 coronavirus cases were reported among children in the city.

Meanwhile, 1,931 patients recovered from the deadly disease in a day taking total recoveries to 607,205.

According to NCOC, the total active Covid-19 cases across the country were reported to be 56,347.

Out of the total 14,613 reported deaths, there had been about 4,504 deaths in Sindh, 6485 in Punjab, 2382 in KP, 572 in Islamabad.

About 209 deaths were reported in Balochistan, 103 deaths in G-B and 358 in AJK.

The NCOC also reported that a total of 10,297,54 tests had been conducted since the outbreak of the virus.

There are about 631 hospitals with Covid-19 facilities with more than 3,000 patients admitted across the country, it added.

Earlier on March 28, The government announced a blanket ban on all indoor and outdoor gatherings from next month to contain the spread of coronavirus pandemic, as the third wave of the contagion raged across the country.

This decision has been taken in a meeting of the NCOC held in Islamabad. Planning Minister Asad Umar chaired the meeting, which was also attended by all the provincial chief secretaries.

The meeting expressed grave concern over the rapid spread of the pandemic. It was decided that there would be a complete ban on marriage ceremonies – both indoor and outdoor – from April 5.

However, the provinces could implement restrictions in early time frame as per the situation on the ground.