Pakistan seeks starting new era of economic coop with Egypt: Bakhtiar

Islamabad

Pakistan Federal Minister of Planning, Development and Reform Makhdoom Khusro Bakhtiar said his country seeks to start a new era of economic cooperation with Egypt.

Egypt and Pakistan enjoy distinguished locations with regard to international trade, voicing hope to open new vistas of economic partnership, he was quoted as saying by Egyptian news agency MENA on Tuesday.

Bakhtiar – who is leading a 180-strong business delegation to Egypt – said the two countries need to work together to forge economic policies that enable them make use of available opportunities.

He lauded the Suez Canal project as offering a promising chance for boosting trade movement in the region in view accelerating geo-political changes. The minister had talks on Monday with Egyptian Planning Minister Hala el Said on means of enhancing bilateral cooperation and exchanging expertise in various domains.—APP

