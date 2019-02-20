Pakistan seeks response on citizen’s killing in Indian jail

Observer Report

Islamabad

Pakistan on Wednesday sought response from New Delhi on reports of the brutal killing of a Pakistani prisoner by Indian inmates in an Indian jail in retaliation of the Pulwama Incident.

“Pakistan is gravely concerned at media reports regarding the brutal killing of a Pakistani prisoner, Mr Shakirullah, imprisoned in Jaipur Central Jail,”, the Foreign Office said in a statement.

“He was beaten to death by a group of Indian inmates in retaliation of the Pulwama incident.” The Pakistani High Commission in New Delhi has officially raised the issue with Indian authorities, requesting them to urgently authenticate the report and respond.

