Finance Minister Ishaq Dar has said that the government is looking for a mechanism to receive all $2.6 billion stalled funds from the International Monetary Fund.

Talking to a news channel on Tuesday, he said that the nation will soon hear “good news” regarding stalled bailout package as the “next one or two days are important”.

“We are trying our best to complete the 9th [IMF] review and the nation will receive good news soon,” the financial czar added.

Dar said that the IMF had demanded that the key policy rate be raised to 22% and that the review “will be done.”

He said the previous PTI-led government violated the IMF agreement and emphasised the need for the charter of economy to steer the country of out of the economic crisis.

“We all should happily give sacrifices for the country,” Dar said adding that the country is facing a challenging situation.

The IMF funds subject to approval by its board promise respite for Pakistan, which is battling its worst economic meltdown, with an acute balance of payments crisis and falling reserves of foreign exchange.

Meanwhile, an IMF official said on Tuesday that the International Monetary Fund aims to “quickly” reach an agreement with Pakistan on financial support from the global lender as Islamabad has taken “decisive measures” in recent days to align its policies with the economic reforms sought by the institution.

“Over the past few days, the Pakistani authorities have taken decisive measures to bring policies more in line with the economic reform program supported by the International Monetary Fund, including the passage of a budget by the parliament that broadens the tax base while opening up space for higher social and development spending.