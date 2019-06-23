Pakistan: Secure State for investment

Dr Muhammad Khan

Addressing at the International Institute of Strategic Studies (IISS) in London, Chief of Army Staff, Genera lQamar Javed Bajwa invited the international investors for investment in Pakistan, declaring Pakistan a safe and secure state. In his address with this prestigious think tank, General Bajwa said, “Pakistan is on the cusp of achieving sustainable, irreversible and enduring peace and stability.” Indeed, Pakistan paid a huge price for attaining this peace and enduring stability. General Bajwa was invited by IISS to talk on ‘Pakistan’s Regional Security Perspective’. He also emphasized that, Pakistan has played its part towards attainment of peace at home and also at regional level by combating terrorism and militancy. Now there is a need for international partnership and dedicated support from international community to supplement and compliment it for its sustainability.

Considering the level of peace and security in Pakistan, recently, the International Civil Service Commission (ICSC) of the United Nations has restore the family stationstatusof Pakistan for UN personnel. It is indeed a certification of the Pakistani efforts, which it endured in in last almost two decades against the extremism and terrorism. As a matter of fact, Pakistan has always been a safe state for all foreigners whether they are on diplomatic missions or else under any assignment in connection with business, jobs or tourism. Even during the period of extreme militancy, the safety and security of foreigners and their families was the top priority with the state and its law enforcement agencies.

Compare to United States, Europe and other peaceful regions of the world, there have been hardly any incident where foreigners felt insecure. It was global media, which negatively propagated the state of security in Pakistan in last two decades, once Pakistan was in the grip of militancy, enacted by regional and international forces with vested interests. As per international media, there takes place dozens of incidents in neighbouring India, where foreigners are killed, raped, injured, looted or ill-treated. Unfortunately, even these reported incidents were never negatively portrayed by any international forum, including UN.

Nevertheless, the contributions of Pakistan against militancy and terrorism have no parallel. The world at last started realizing this ground reality. UN people and majority of the foreigners have been living in Pakistan without any fear or freight for last seven decades. Now, there is an official certification, which mean that UN and international community has finally recognized what the resilience people of Pakistan and brave armed forces of the this state has done against the menace of terrorism.

Through a letter from the office of the ICSC chairperson, LarbiDjacta, states that, “I, under the delegated authority of the Commission, discontinued the non-family status of the duty station Islamabad, Pakistan effective 14 June 2019.” This all was done after security evaluation by UN officials and on the basis of recommendation made by the UN Under-Secretary General for Safety and Security. Pakistan welcomes the decision and hope that, UN and entire international community will continue recognizing the ground realities of safety and security in Pakistan.

In another global move, Pakistan was able to thwart a deliberate Indian effort of blacklisting the country at the forum of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF). In this regard, India along with US and some other states has been campaigning for years to declare Pakistan as blacklisted. A superior diplomacy and with the help of friendly countries like, Turkey, China and Malaysia, Pakistan could secure the Pakistani status. It is worth mention that, in 2018, Turkey was the only country that had opposed the move which was sponsored by US, UK and India to declare Pakistan blacklisted at the forum of FATF on account money laundering, which indeed, is sponsored by global spying network to defame Pakistan and pushing it back to militancy. “This is certainly a positive development that there is no imminent threat of blacklistingby the FATF.” As per given timelines of May 2019, FATFgreed that Islamabad had made progress towards implementation of the action plan. Pakistani diplomacy and political engagement is worth appreciating for this achievement.

Pakistan has always been a secure state for its own nationals as well as for the foreign nationals. In fact, the basis of Pakistani society is promotion of peace and international cooperation. There has been misperception about the state and society of Pakistan in global media, which were perpetrated by rival states like India. Recognition of its peacefulness and secure status by the International Civil Service Commission (ICSC) of the United Nations is indeed the reiteration of what Pakistan has been demanding from international community, based on ground realities. It is right time that, countries like India must reconcile its attitude towards Pakistan and must cooperate with it for the broader regional peace, stability and economic prosperity of 1.5 billion people of South Asia.

The role Pakistan played for regional and global peace demands an optimistic response from the international community in the form of foreign investment and trade with Pakistan. “Improved security offers foreign investment in Pakistan, a pivot to regional connectivity.” Nevertheless, for the enduring peace and stability in South Asia, there is a need that, regional and global issues particularly the core issue of Jammu and Kashmir has to be resolved, since it is the root cause of all conflicts and other issues in South Asia. International community must play its dedicated role towards resolution of this seven decades old dispute.

— The writer is Professor of Politics and International Relations at International Islamic University, Islamabad.