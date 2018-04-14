Pakistan seal 7th place in C’wealth Games Hockey

Gold Coast

Pakistan came from behind to defeat Canada 3-1 by taking 7th place in the positional match of the hockey competition of the XXI Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games at Hockey Club ground on Friday. Canada went ahead in the first quarter through James Kirkpatrick goal in open play. The North Americans kept the lead intact till the end of the second quarter. Pakistan were the far better side in the second half.

Arslan Qadir equalised before Mubashar Ali, who ended Pakistan’s top scorer in the competition with four goals, put his team ahead off a penalty corner. In the last quarter M.Irfan Jr completed the tally with his third goal of the event.

For Pakistan Arslan Qadir, M.Irfan Jr, Mubashar Ali slammed in on penalty corner while for Canada James Kirkpatrick scored an early goal on the field attempt in the very outset of the match, thun Pakistan got 7th position and Canada finished at no. 8th.

New Zealand and Australia book place for hockey final

Earlier, New Zealand booked a gold medal clash with Australia after scoring a thrilling shootout victory over England in their semi-final. Scores were locked at 0-0 at full-time, before the penalty heroics of Captain Stacey Michelsen and back-up goalkeeper Grace O’Hanlon guided the Black Sticks to victory.

The second semi-final between Australia and India was also a low-scoring affair, with both sides struggling to break the deadlock. It took a moment of brilliance from Australia’s Grace Stewart to give her side the lead, as she pounced on an errant pass into the attacking circle to slam home the game’s only goal.

India took its goalkeeper off the field with four minutes remaining in the second half as it pushed for an equalizer. But the stoic defence of the Hockeyroos was up to the task, holding strong after some fantastic saves from seasoned goalkeeper Rachael Lynch.

Grace Stewart celebrates her goal for Australia against India in the hockey semi-finals. In the day’s other games, Scotland produced its finest performance of GC2018 to defeat Malaysia 6-2 and finish in seventh place. Malaysia finished eighth.

And it took a shootout to separate Wales and Ghana, with the Welsh women finishing on a winning note and securing ninth position. Commonwealth Games debutant Ghana finished in 10th place.

In Men Freestyle 65kg quarter-final Abdul Wahab beat Adam Vella Malta on points 12-2. He got more points in the first bout of 10 points and 2 points in the second round. Reaching to the semi-final mean another victory would earn him another medal for Pakistan.

In the Men’s 97kg freestyle Umair Ahmad of Pakistan lost to Jordan Steem of Canada on 11-0 in the semi-finals. In the Men’s Freestyle 65kg semi-final Abdul Wahab beaten by Vincent De Marinis of Canada on points by 10-0 in the first round.

Kathryn Mitchell breaks javelin record to claim emotional gold. Australian Kathryn Mitchell broke the Commonwealth Games and Australian record on her first javelin throw and then promptly broke down when she realized she had won the gold medal.—APP