Pakistan says Jaishankar’s statement on FATF exposes ‘true colours’ of India

The Foreign Office (FO) slammed the Indian minister’s remarks on Monday, acknowledging that it played role in keeping Pakistan on the grey list of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF).

After Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar admitted that Pakistan is on the FATF grey list because of “efforts of Narendra Modi’s government,” FO Spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri said, “Indian statement not only exposes its true colors but also vindicates Pakistan’s longstanding stance on India’s negative role in FATF.”

Islamabad has consistently emphasized India’s involvement in politicizing the FATF and weakening its procedures to the world community, according to the spokesman. It went on to say that the Indian foreign minister’s latest remark was “just a further corroboration of its continued efforts to use an important technical forum for its narrow political designs against Pakistan”.

“While Pakistan has been sincerely and constructively engaged with FATF during the implementation of the action plan, India has left no stone unturned in casting doubts on Pakistan’s progress through disgraceful means,” said the FO spokesperson.

The statement said that Islamabad has been “exposing India’s duplicitous role to the international community in the past” and vowed that it will also bring the “recent confession by India” to the FATF’s notice.

“Pakistan is also considering approaching FATF president for appropriate action in this matter. Following the recent confession by the Indian Government, India’s credentials for assessing Pakistan in FATF as co-chair of the Joint Group or for that matter any other country are subject to questions, which we urge FATF to look into,” said Chaudhri.

The FO spokesperson reiterated that Pakistan’s progress in AML/CFT domain has been “demonstrated through concrete, tangible and verifiable actions” which was also “openly acknowledged” by FATF.

“We are resolved to sustain this momentum and trajectory with the support and cooperation of our international partners. India’s delusions of putting pressure on Pakistan have always remained unfulfilled and would never see the light of day,” said Chaudhri. He also reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to the AML/CFT systems.

‘India’s statement confirms what Pakistan has been saying all along’

Federal Energy Minister Hammad Azhar tweeted that Jaishankar’s statement “only confirms what Pakistan has been saying all along”.

The statement of Indian External Affairs minister only confirms what Pakistan has been saying all along; India actively politicises & undermines the technical processes & spirit of FATF.

Our progress is nevertheless undeniable & we shall soon be completing both our action plans. — Hammad Azhar (@Hammad_Azhar) July 19, 2021

“India actively politicizes & undermines the technical processes & spirit of FATF,” tweeted Azhar. He added that Pakistan’s “progress is nevertheless undeniable” and vowed that Islamabad “shall soon” complete both its action plans.

Read more: https://pakobserver.net/pakistan/