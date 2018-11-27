Pakistan, Saudi relations beyond diplomatic limits: Habib Al-Bukhari

Our Correspondent

Abbottabad

Head of the mission Embassy of Saudi Arabia Habib Ullah-Al-Bukhari on Tuesday said the cordial and supportive relationship between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia are beyond diplomatic limits.

He said this while addressing the inauguration ceremony of the apartments at Ayub Medical Complex Abbottabad. He said Saudi government always generously extended help and support to Pakistan at times of natural calamities.

On the occasion Regional Manager Saudi Fund for Development (SFD) Abdullah Al-Sahabi said that after the tragic incident of the devastating earthquake that struck Pakistan on October 8, 2015, Khadim Al-Harmain Al-Sharifain late King Abdullah Bin Abdul Aziz donated a sum of 600 million Saudi Riyals for participation in the reconstruction programme in earthquake-affected areas of Pakistan.

He stated that the agreement between the government of Pakistan and the Saudi Fund for Development (SFD) was inked on July 1st, 2006 for undertaking 29 projects in health, education and governance sector. 6 projects in Azad Jammu and Kashmir and 23 projects in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, he added.

Abdullah Al-Sahabi said that 25 out of 29 projects have already been completed and handed over to the concerned line departments and today he had inaugurated 26th project completed out of SFD fund whereas the remaining three projects are progressing at a fast pace and shall be completed by June 2019.

While talking to this scribe Abdullah Al-Sahabi said SFD funded for the construction of 114 apartment each comprising two rooms and other facilities in 19 buildings while every building consists of 6 apartment where doctors and other staff of Ayub Medical Institutions (AMI) would reside. He also praised Turkish contractor for the timely completion of the project and said that although the date of completion was 25 December 2018 they have handed over the buildings one month before.

Earlier, Director General (DG) Earthquake Rehabilitation and Reconstruction Authority (ERRA) projects Brig (R) Aftab Qureshi while welcoming the guests paid rich tribute and gratitude to late King Abdullah Bin Abdul Aziz and crown prince Muhammad Bin Sulman Al Saud on behalf of the government of Pakistan for timely support for the reconstruction of earthquake affected infrastructure in AJK and KP.

He also appreciated continuous support and dedicated efforts of Abdullah Al-Sahabi chief engineer SFD which led towards successful completion of projects which otherwise would have not been possible. At the end of the inauguration ceremony Vice Chairman and Managing Director SFD Khalid Bin Sulman Alkho presented the keys of the apartments and unveiled the plaque also visited the newly constructed apartments.

