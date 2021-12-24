Pakistan, Saudi Arabia reiterate to take ties to new heights

Saudi Shura Council delegation meets President Alvi

Pakistan and Kingdom of Saudi Arabia have reiterated their desire to take the existing relations into new heights in all areas of mutual interest.

Both sides underlined the importance to further strengthen parliamentary cooperation between the two brotherly countries.

This was discussed at a meeting between the visiting Chairman of Shura Council of Saudi Arabia, Dr. Abdullah Mohammad Bin Sheikh, who along with members of his delegation called on President Dr Arif Alvi, at Aiwan-e-Sadr, today.

Welcoming the delegation, the President said that Pakistan and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia enjoyed deep historical ties and tremendous cooperation which needed to be further promoted for the mutual benefit of the two sides.

He appreciated the Kingdom’s historical and continued support, and financial assistance to Pakistan in difficult times.

He congratulated the Saudi leadership for its timely initiative to convene the 17th Extraordinary Session of the Council of Foreign Ministers of OIC on the humanitarian situation in Afghanistan.

He lauded the role played by the Kingdom for mobilizing the international community as well as announcing financial help, during the recently held OIC session of Foreign Ministers for the people of Afghanistan.

He expressed satisfaction that the OIC countries had given a strong message of hope, solidarity and unity to the people of Afghanistan during this challenging time.

The President emphasized that the Islamic Countries should work together to address the challenge of Islamophobia. The atrocities being committed by India against the innocent people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir were also highlighted by the President during the meeting.

He urged the international community to put pressure on India to stop committing human rights violations and grant Kashmiris their right to self-determination in accordance with the UN Security Council’s resolutions.