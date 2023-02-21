Pakistan, Saudi Arabia pledge to bolster cooperation

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Sunday reaffirmed that Pakistan values its brotherly relations with Saudi Arabia and expressed his desire to increase bilateral cooperation in diverse fields.

Foreign Minister Bilawal held meetings with foreign ministers and leaders of different countries on the sidelines of the Munich Security Council in Germany and discussed matters of mutual interests.

The minister met his Saudi counterpart Faisal Bin Farhan Al Saud and the two pledged to increase bilateral cooperation in diverse fields.

Bilawal said Pakistan highly values its brotherly relations with Saudi Arabia.

Foreign Minister also held a meeting with Foreign Minister of Finland Pekka Haavisto.

The two sides agreed to take forward relations in sectors of education, trade and climate change. Moreover, Bilawal welcomed the decision of Finland to re-open its embassy in Islamabad.

Besides, the minister met with Vice President and Foreign Minister of Jordan Ayman Al Safadi and they agreed to expand bilateral ties and high-level contacts between the two countries.

He also met Foreign Minister of Malta Dr Ian Borg and they expressed determination to promote relations in areas of information technology, health, tourism and start-ups through the ‘Joint Technical Commission’.