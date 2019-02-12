Pakistan, Saudi Arabia entered into a new economic partnership: Sanjrani

Saudi embassy organizes exhibition depicting golden legacy of relations with Pakistan

Zubair Qureshi

Some rare photographs are put on display showcasing golden legacy of Pakistan-Saudi Arabia relations during last several decades. Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani inaugurated the exhibition here Tuesday while Saudi Arabian ambassador Nawaf bin Said Al-Malki welcomed him and other distinguished guests on the occasion. Leader of the House in Senate Shibli Faraz was also present on the occasion.

The pictures put on display in fact tell story of an upward journey of the bilateral ties existing between the two countries and remind one of the deep commitment and bond of friendship that exist between the Kingdom and Pakistan.

The photo exhibition is organized in the backdrop of the Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s upcoming visit to Pakistan. Chairman Sanjrani while speaking on the occasion said Saudi Arabia was a great friend of Pakistan and both the countries entered into a new economic partnership. “The visit of the Crown Prince would open the avenues for huge Saudi investment in Pakistan,” said Sanjrani adding the anticipated investment of 12 Billion dollars for Gwadar would further boost the economic and development prospects of the game changer project China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) to the benefit of not only Pakistan but also for the region. He underlined the need for preserving rich cultural heritage as Cultural heritage and natural history of a nation is of high value as it affirms our identity as a people and reflects and shapes values, beliefs, and aspirations of future generations. He observed that Saudi Arabia is blessed with rich culture, shaped by its Islamic heritage, and its historical role in trade. “It is admirable that the People of Saudi Arabia have adapted their customs, hospitality, and culture to the modern world” Sanjrani remarked while commending the efforts. Speaking on the occasion, Saudi Ambassador said a number of MoUs will be signed during the upcoming visit of Saudi Crown Prince Muhammad bin Salma

He said that preservation of this culture is not only important for Saudi Arabia, but also holds immense sentimental value for the entire Muslim Ummah.

