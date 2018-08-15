Pakistan, Saudi Arabia agree to strengthen bilateral ties

ISLAMABAD : Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has congratulated Prime Minister in-waiting Imran Khan on his party’s election victory.

During a telephone call, he also expressed wish for the progress and prosperity of Pakistan.

The Saudi Crown Prince said as Pakistan has vast trade and economic opportunities, his country is keen to make investment in Pakistan and strengthen the bilateral trade relations.

Imran Khan mentioned the effective anti-corruption drive run in Saudi Arabia under the supervision of Crown Prince and said as true and effective governance is possible only through the elimination of corruption.

Imran Khan expressed thanks to the Crown Prince for the congratulation, reasserting keenness to improve bilateral relations in all domains.

